Fears Sheffield city centre shop could ‘disappear’ after business is put up for sale 

Fears have been raised over the future of a popular Sheffield city centre shop after the business was put up for sale.

Wicker Herbal Stores on Norfolk Street, specialising in herbal tablets, powders and tinctures has been put up for sale.

Commercial property agent Mark Jenkinson & Son have listed the building on their website and stated that they are seeking offers in excess of £650,000.

However, a new campaign has now been launched to save the popular city centre store.

Scotty Reynolds posted a warning on Facebook that the two members of staff working at the shop could face being made redundant just before Christmas.

He is hoping a new buyer can be found to save the shop along with the #savewickerherbalstores hashtag.

Wicker Herbal Stores - Google Maps

Posting on Facebook, he wrote: “Found out today that Wicker Herbal Stores is closing down as the building is being sold as the owner is retiring.

“I use and love this place and is a proper old school herbalist and apothecary that’s been a part of Sheffield for years. They mix their own tinctures and herbs as well as selling other branded stuff and supplements.

“The two ladies who work here are lovely and are going to be made redundant just before Christmas. I think the power of social media could possibly save them so let’s get it trending to #savewickerherbalstores

“Not sure how it will work but I’m trusting the universe to step in and show the way. Please SHARE AND USE THE ABOVE HASHTAG.”