Fears for teenage boy missing in South Yorkshire for over a week

Police in South Yorkshire have issued an urgent appeal for help to find a 15-year-old who went missing more than a week ago.

Riley Reside left his home in the Denaby Main area of Doncaster on Sunday, February 18, and was reported missing the following day.

He returned briefly that Wednesday, at around 10.25pm, but has not been seen again since.

Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and have asked anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

Riley is understood to have contacted a friend yesterday, but has still not been seen for more than a week.

He is from the Rotherham area and it is believed he may have travelled there.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 8 of February 19.