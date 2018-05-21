Fears for future of Sheffield city centre pub as shutters appear over doors

A popular Sheffield city centre pub looks to have closed its doors after shutters appeared over the doors.

Shutters were pulled down over the doors of Norfolk Arms on Dixon Lane last week, fuelling speculation that the popular pub had closed.

However, some customers have speculated that the pub has merely been closed for a refurbishment and will reopen again in the near future.

The Norfolk Arms has not responded when contacted by The Star for comment.

News of the pub's potential closure has sparked an outpouring of grief from customers on social media.

Mike Taylor tweeted: "Best Pub in Sheffield has closed today, bloody hell!! #sheffield #yorkshirepub #gutted"

Ian Hawkins described the pub's potential closure as the 'end of an era' while Malcolm Morris said he spent 'many a Friday night' there.

Julie Squires wrote: "Loved going in there with my family had some good times I can't believe it's closed so so sad."

Sean Gallagher said he hoped the pub's closure was only temporary while Steven Stokes agreed and said he hoped to see it reopen again soon.

