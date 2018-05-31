Favourite Things: Global flavours, parks, community and culture

Abi Shortte is the newest qualified solicitor in the commercial property team at Sheffield’s Wake Smith Solicitors.

She deals with a wide range of property transactions including purchases and disposals of both commercial and residential properties.

Rivelin Valley Nature Trail.

Abi moved to Sheffield in 2010 to study law and German language at the University of Sheffield before joining Wake Smith Solicitors in 2016. She lives in Crookes with her husband Reese.

The Moor Market

I love the business and bustle of the markets and always pop in when I am down on The Moor. It’s one of the UK’s best indoor markets and home to over 90 independent traders. It is a haven for food lovers and provides opportunity for a spot of culinary retail therapy. As well as a great variety of butchers and fishmongers, there is a good choice of artisan food providers who offer amazing flavours and difficult-to-source spices and deli produce.

Global flavours abound with cuisine from India, China, Africa, the UK, Italy and France. I go to buy specialist ingredients for Caribbean dishes at a reasonable price and enjoy wandering and looking at the goods on display. It offers a unique retail experience, full of characters, wonderful flavours, sights and sounds.

Weston Park and Museum

Since moving to Sheffield in 2010 I have been fond of Weston Park and its museum.

The park is neatly maintained and has spacious lawn areas, perfect for picnics. The museum is housed in a Grade II listed building with new exhibitions every few months. We are partnering Museums Sheffield on a legacy project this year to encourage donations via Wills. Weston Park was also used as a venue for Sheffield’s annual Tramlines music festival. The park was transformed into a fun fair with food stalls, small rides and live music acts playing from the bandstand.

Holly Hagg Community Farm and Gardens

This is a not-for-profit organisation which grows organic food on a three-acre plot. They have six alpacas. The farm uses Permaculture Design, working with nature to create a sustainable healthy environment. It’s all about sharing skills and being ingenious with junk. They hold open days where you can meet alpacas and just enjoy what’s there. I have been on a guided alpaca trek where you learn about the animals and head out for a walk. Some volunteers knit warm socks with alpaca wool.

Cliffe House Farm – Our Cow Molly

In the spring and summer my husband and I regularly visit Cliffe House Farm for a taste of their delicious Our Cow Molly ice cream and to pick up some luxury butter. In the spring you can watch lambs playing and see new born calves resting in one of the barns.

We tend to then head to the nearby Damflask Reservoir for a walk and to relax.

Rivelin Valley

The Rivelin Valley is a three and a half mile long woodland valley which includes the popular Rivelin Valley Nature Trail that was created in 1967. I love going for a peaceful walk along the river. There are great spots for picking wild blackberries and elderflowers.

Peddler Market

Peddler Night Market serves up a tasty mix of award winning street food, craft beer, cocktails, live music and art at a pop up market. I love all different elements of the community coming together – traders, makers, movers and shakers, chefs, DJs, artists, designers, musicians, bakers and brewers.

It’s all about the best of the best. Passionate people making really good stuff.

You’ll find them on the first Friday and Saturday of each month between March and December at 92 Burton Road. The next one is on June 1/2.

San Lorenzo Restaurant

San Lorenzo is an independent, family run Italian restaurant in Crookes. It offers an authentic selection of freshly prepared, classic Italian dishes inspired by San Lorenzo in the Calabria region of southern Italy. There’s food to suit all tastes, and you can take your own wine. This is my go-to restaurant for a spontaneous meal out. It never disappoints.