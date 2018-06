Have your say

All ticket purchasing machines at travel interchanges across South Yorkshire are currently unavailable due to a fault.

Travel South Yorkshire tweeted at noon today that they are currently unavailable due to "technical issues."

The organisation added: "Any problems please visit the local customer service desk where they will be able to advise further."