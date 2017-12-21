Fatima Community Centre in Sheffield says it has 'temporarily closed' after terror plot raid

A Sheffield community centre which was raided by armed police to disrupt a potential terror plot has told trustees it has 'temporarily closed'

Armed police sealed off Fatima Community Centre in Burngreave on Tuesday as part of a number of terror raids across Sheffield and Chesterfield.

A 22-year-old and a 36-year-old man were arrested from their home address above the community centre while a 41-year-old was arrested at a property in Meersbrook.

The arrests were intelligence led and pre planned as part of an ongoing investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

All four were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

A spokesperson for the Fatima Community Centre said that 'several arrests' were made in the flats adjacent to the centre and had decided to temporarily close.

"As trustees, our primary concern is to ensure the safety of all community members and the wider UK community from all criminal acts which we condemn unreservedly," a spokesperson said.

"Due to this the centre has been temporarily closed. We apologise to centre users for this inconvenience

"Fatima Centre activities form an integral part of the lives of many local residents who are understandably concerned. Community users can rest assured that it will re-open as soon as this matter is resolved.

"Fatima Centre Trustees are working closely alongside the Police Authorities to resolve this situation and safeguard all communities.

"South Yorkshire Police have expressed their gratitude for the 'support received from the trustees and the community and will update on the situation accordingly.'

"Trustees and the Police would urge the community not to be concerned, but to remain vigilant and if they see, or are aware of any criminal activity to contact Crimestoppers or call 101."