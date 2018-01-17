Father's warning to parents in Sheffield after charger 'explodes' while son is using tablet

A shocked father has warned parents to be alert after claiming his son's charger 'exploded' while he was using his tablet.

Grant New, of Aughton, in Sheffield, shared this photo showing the aftermath of the explosion this evening.

He said his son Leo, aged six, was thankfully unharmed but he wanted other parents to be aware of the potential danger.

"Leo was on his tablet when the plug exploded. I was sat downstairs watching TV when all the power cut out and I head Leo scream 'Dad! Fire!' and I rushed upstairs to see what had happened," said Mr New.

"Luckily, he wasn't hurt but this could have been a lot worse. I just want to warn people about using cheap chargers."

Mr New said he had bought the charger from a market stall in Rotherham for about £5.

The Star has contacted Cubot, which is the name given on the charger.