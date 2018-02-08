Father of missing Sheffield boy issues warning about 'hiding' craze

The father of an 11-year-old boy who went missing earlier this week has issued a warning about a new 'hiding' craze.

Kaden Mirza, from Nether Edge, vanished on his way home from school on Tuesday afternoon.

He was last seen on a bus on London Road, after leaving King Ecgberts School, Dore, but failed to return home.

The youngster was missing overnight but found safe and well yesterday morning.

His father, Abid Mirza, has now turned to Facebook to issue a warning to parents about a new craze where children take up a challenge to go missing for a set period of time.

He said his son's internet history revealed that he had been looking at websites detailing how to hide for 24 hours without being detected.

He said the youngster went missing as part of the 'Stay in IKEA for overnight and not get caught challenge'.

Mr Mirza said: "We have been through some very rough time in the last 24 hours. I hope no parents go through this.

"I just don't have the words to describe what to say. A few weeks ago I saw on his mobile history where he searched for '24hrs stay in school and go undetected'. I confronted him and asked him and he said 'Oh, I heard this in school and was just looking it up'.

"I thought nothing of it as I believed him but maybe I shouldn't have. He's been watching videos and checking the web for all this and then deleting it and never left a clue. He planned it quite well.

"We as a family are very grateful to everyone who helped out in any way. We have been through very, very hard time

"I am in contact with the teacher and trying to speak to other people where we can come up with something which will help other parents to check up and keep an eye on their children. Look at their phones, tablets, anything they've got and go through their history to see anything that's not normal.

"Two kids from the Firth Park area tried doing this same thing last week and got caught within few hours. And this trend is growing.

"Be very careful and if you do go to supermarkets, stores or especially IKEA. Just watch out for kids on their own, especially after school. Report them please."