Father and son jailed over attack on man on Sheffield estate

A father and son have been locked up for a baseball bat attack which left their victim with 'life changing' injuries.

Marian Duna senior, aged 45, and Marian Duna junior, 19, both of no fixed abode, repeatedly struck their 44-year-old victim over the head following a verbal disagreement with three men.

The attack in Middle Hay View, Gleadless, in March 2015, left their victim with such severe injuries he had to give up his job.

Duna senior and junior pleaded guilty to assault and were recently jailed at Sheffield Crown Court.

They fled the country in the wake of the attack but were tracked down and arrested under European Search Warrants.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate said: "This has been an extremely lengthy investigation that has required officers having to travel to Paris and Prague to execute the European Arrest Warrants and bring them back to the UK to face justice.

"It has been an incredibly difficult time for the victim, who has suffered not only life-changing injuries but has also had to endure what has been a protracted investigation. For this I would like to praise and thank him and I hope he is able to take some solace in knowing they are now being punished."

He added: "I hope this case highlights our commitment to bring offenders before the courts and provides reassurance to our communities that we will always take all appropriate action to achieve this."