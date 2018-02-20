Fatal Sheffield blaze 'accidental' say fire service

Have your say

A house fire which claimed the life of a Sheffield man yesterday was an accident, the fire service have said.

Three fire engines were called to a bungalow on Buckenham Street in Burngreave just before 6pm on Monday evening (February 19).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and quickly located the man, believed to be in his 50’s, and carried him outside.

The fire crew administered CPR but the man sadly died at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

