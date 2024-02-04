News you can trust since 1887
Fatal: Man, 43, dies after road traffic collision involving a taxi in Doncaster this morning

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Doncaster that sadly led to the death of a pedestrian.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Feb 2024, 12:33 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 13:53 GMT
At around 1.30am this morning (4 February) roads policing officers attended Armthorpe Road following reports of a road traffic collision near to the junction with Sandall Beat Lane, involving a silver Fiat Scudo taxi and a pedestrian.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the pedestrian, a 43 year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The collision happened on Armthorpe Road near to the junction with Sandall Beat Lane.

The driver of the Fiat remained on scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

A force spokesman said: “We’re now asking for any witnesses to the collision or passing motorists who may hold any dashcam footage of the collision to come forward."

You can report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 67 of 4 February. You can access the online portal here https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected].

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.