Fatal Darnall crash: ‘Proud dad-of-three’ and his one-year-old son among victims, as tributes are paid

A grieving relative has paid tribute to a ‘proud dad of three’ and his one-year-old son, who were among the victims of a horror crash in Darnall.

Four people were killed in the crash last night and two more left fighting for their lives after the people carrier in which they were travelling was involved in a collision with a car being pursued through Sheffield by police last night.

Police at the scene of the fatal collision on Main Road in Darnall

The uncle of one of the men who lost his life today paid tribute, saying: “He was a proud dad of three, who was always smiling and was looking forward to a family trip this month. May Allah grant you a place in the gardens of paradise.”

Two men aged 35 and 50, one of whom was driving the people carrier, and a 41-year-old woman died at the scene, while a one-year-old boy was pronounced dead at hospital.

Police said this morning that three other passengers had been taken to hospital: a 22-year-old woman who remained in a critical condition; a three year-old-girl who sustained life-threatening injuries and another woman whose condition was described as serious but stable.

None of the victims have yet been named by police.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton said following the collision on Main Road just after 8.50pm last night that the occupants of the VW Touran were believed to belong to two families from the local area.

He described them as ‘innocent people who were going about their daily business’ and said a VW Golf had collided with the side of their car.

Three male occupants of the Golf, aged 17, 18 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

All three, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, remain in police custody.

Police said the people carrier was preparing to turn right onto Bannham Road at the time of the collision.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to investigate as the Golf was being pursued by police prior to the collision.

Anyone with information – especially those who may have dashcam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it – is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 741 of 9 November 2018.

