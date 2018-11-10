Fatal Darnall crash: police praise ‘phenomenal' response from community

Police have praised the ‘phenomenal’ response from the community after a horror crash in Darnall killed four people, including a baby boy.

Two men, a woman and a boy, aged one, all died following a collision on Main Road in the Sheffield suburb last night, and two other women and a three-year-old girl remain seriously injured in hospital.

Police at the scene of the fatal collision

Police today praised the response from members of the community to the tragic event which happened at around 8.50pm last night and followed a police chase involving one of the vehicles.

READ MORE: Families caught up in Darnall crash which killed four were ‘innocent people going about their daily business’

Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, district commander for Sheffield, said: “The support from the community has been phenomenal.

“I was down at the scene myself today. It is a horrific scene. I was speaking to staff who were there and had been there throughout the night, who are doing their best to piece together what’s happened.

The aftermath of the collision, which killed four people and left three others seriously injured in hospital

“It's quite clear there’s a real community spirit. There were people out there assisting not only when it took place but helping emergency services and officers who were doing their best to look after those people involved.

READ MORE: ‘My heart breaks for their families’ – shocked residents react to news of fatal Darnall crash

“I have to be grateful for that because I think it’s a true embodiment of what’s happened in Darnall, especially, and in Sheffield, and reflects well on that community spirit.”

A black VW Golf and a VW Touran people carrier, which was also black, collided on Main Road, in the Sheffield suburb, just after 8.50pm last night.

The Golf was being chased by police prior to the collision, and three men travelling in that car – aged 17, 18 and 23 – have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. All three sustained minor injuries, said police.

READ MORE: ‘No indication' police collided with other vehicles in fatal Darnall crash

The occupants of the Touran are believed to belong to two families, both from the local area.

Councillor Jim Steinke, Sheffield Council's cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “"Obviously I would like to offer condolences to all those affected, not just from myself but from the three local councillors, Clive Betts, who's the local MP, and the whole city council.

"It's not just the family and friends but the whole community which is grieving….

Hopefully we can keep calm as a community and support each other in terms of moving forward from this tragic incident.

"We've held councillor surgeries this morning. People have major concerns and we're asking them to raise them either with ourselves or with the police directly and not wildly speculate.

"We also need to ensure that in the longer term this isn't forgotten in a matter of days. We recognise it will take some time for the community to come to terms with this and we need to ensure that if people feel the need to talk about it there are appropriate people around."

Main Road was closed following the collision but reopened at around 4.30pm.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 741 of 9 November 2018.

For the latest updates on the tragic events, follow our live blog.