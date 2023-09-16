Watch more videos on Shots!

A popular burger joint in Sheffield has teamed up with the cereal giant Kellogg's to create a crazy new special, which has left diners' mouths watering.

Fat Hippo has two branches in Sheffield, at Kommune food hall on Angel Street, Castlegate; and at Lane7 bowling alley, on Matilda Street, just off The Moor.

It has created a huge buzz on social media after announcing the latest addition to its menu - Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Salted Caramel Chicken Strips.

Taking food fusion to a whole new level, the special will be available for two weeks, from Monday, September 18, priced £7.50, at all Fat Hippo's venues, including its restaurants in Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds and Liverpool.

Fat Hippo described the exclusive collaboration, which comes with a salted caramel glaze and is served with a vanilla shake dip, as a 'sweet and savoury symphony that's everything you’re craving this season'.

It added: "If there's a chance to get everyone questioning just about every single odd food combo they've ever tried, we knew that a collab with our BurgerLabs and the unbeatable cereal champs over at @Kelloggs.UKI would do the trick… Set your alarm clocks for Mon 18th September!"

The announcement has been met with an excited response on social media, with one follower responding 'these sound good', another writing 'I need to eat these', and a third saying 'this actually sounds insane'.