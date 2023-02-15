Fasten your seatbelts and hit the road with Bangers and Cash!

There’s still time to fasten your seat belt, fuel up and get in gear for Bangers and Cash 2023!

Bangers and Cash is back - and there's still time to sign up and join the rallying fun!

South Yorkshire’s youth homeless charity Roundabout launched its Bangers and Cash challenge in 2018, when 21 teams of intrepid adventurers hit the road in support of South Yorkshire’s homeless and most vulnerable young people.

The UK’s first art road show banger rally raised £96,000 as supporters drove from Sheffield to Monte Carlo in the craziest road trip of the year, their car bonnets all decorated with unique works created specially by artists.

Those bonnets were then later exhibited and auctioned in support of the charity that aims to support and empower young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness to learn the necessary skills they need to become independent.

Now Bangers and Cash is back, with an exciting and challenging route to a very different European destination - the German city of Munich and its famous Oktoberfest.

Supporting the events are headline sponsor and rally competitor SDE Group - which has three vehicles taking part - start sponsor Meadowhall and videography sponsor SheffMed.

And with more than 25 teams already signed up - including such major Sheffield names as Evolution Power Tools, Henry Boot, D&G Motor Cars, Whitehornes Estate Agents, Goo Design and Heist Brewery - fewer than five spaces are now available for the most colourful motoring adventure of 2023.

The rally will set off from Sheffield in September 2023, by which time the competing teams of three will each have paid a registration fee and then raised at least £2,000 for the charity.

Adding to the difficulty of the adventure, each team is allowed to spend no more than £1,500 on their vehicle.

“Our first Bangers and Cash event proved so popular that we knew we wanted to do it again,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush.

“We’ve been delighted by the response already but now just have a few spaces left for anybody who enjoys the challenge of raising money for a great cause.

“Our new Munich route is guaranteed to test everybody’s motoring skills to the limit at the same time as raising vital awareness of youth homelessness.

“We are working with more young people than ever in South Yorkshire, housing and supporting them to turn their lives around.”