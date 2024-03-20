Fashion, coffee and cake adds up to a £6,000 donation for St Luke’s

Staff from Residence Life’s Accommodation and Commercial Services section have been supporting the charity with a range of events, including a Coffee and Cake Bake Sale, volunteering, and, most recently, co-hosting a Sustainable Fashion Show.

“It’s always great to support worthy causes with the money we raise in Residence Life,” said Residence Life Manager Jenna Rose.

“The work St Luke’s does is so important and meaningful to the people that they help so we’re really proud of this donation and of the work the team have done at the fundraising events.”