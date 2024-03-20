Fashion, coffee and cake adds up to a £6,000 donation for St Luke’s

Fashion, coffee, cakes…just three of the ways that the University of Sheffield Residence Life team have raised £6,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 20th Mar 2024, 16:01 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 16:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Staff from Residence Life’s Accommodation and Commercial Services section have been supporting the charity with a range of events, including a Coffee and Cake Bake Sale, volunteering, and, most recently, co-hosting a Sustainable Fashion Show.

“It’s always great to support worthy causes with the money we raise in Residence Life,” said Residence Life Manager Jenna Rose.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The work St Luke’s does is so important and meaningful to the people that they help so we’re really proud of this donation and of the work the team have done at the fundraising events.”

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8t0k8c

Related topics:FashionSt Luke's Hospice