Farmer distressed over burning of pigs in arson attack in Barnsley

A farmer has been left 'extremely distressed' after a number of his pigs perished in an arson attack in Barnsley.

They died after a barn was torched at Bleach Croft Farm, Barnsley Road, Cudworth, at around 7.30pm yesterday.

COURT: Police issue warning to Sheffield drug dealers after man is jailed for peddling heroin and crack cocaine

Firefighters spent five hours at the scene.

Extensive damage was caused to the barn.

CRIME: Men with machete steal cash and tobacco from Sheffield shop

POLICE: Shoplifter jailed for stealing from shops in Sheffield city centre

Detective Inspector Mark Monteiro said: "I would like to offer my reassurance that a full investigation is now ongoing and we are working in partnership with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to pursue a number of lines of enquiry.

"At this time the incident is currently being treated as arson and I would encourage anyone who may have any information to please report it.

"This incident has caused extreme distress to the farmer owner and we are committed to establishing the exact circumstances.

"Did you see any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 861 of May 15.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.