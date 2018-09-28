Fans set to pay tribute to tragic Doncaster Rovers fan with family fun day

A lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan is to be remembered this weekend with a memorial fun day in his honour.

Nidge Roe died last month and this Sunday his life will be celebrated with a feast of sporting activities in his name at Doncaster’s Armthorpe Welfare Football Club.

The five hour event, which gets under way at noon, will include football matches with guest appearances from former Rovers players, a raffle and a chance for fans to meet current Doncaster Rovers players.

Mr Roe, who was a familiar face to supporters, died after suffering fatal head injuries in a work accident on August 21.

Now his family and friends are to pay tribute with a series of activities at the club where he was a committee member and involving sporting projects he was involved with.

The day will include football matches involving Wheatley Wanderers FC, Retro Rovers Walking Football team and Fit Rovers, a project run by Doncaster Rovers to help men lose weight and keep in shape.

At his funeral earlier this week, the cortege drove around Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium and supporters paid their own tribute with a minute’s applause as his photo was displayed on the big screen at a recent match.

All funds raised will go to Nidge’s sons Aaron, 15 and Ryan, 13.

Entry is £2 for adults and £1 for Under 16s.

The ground’s Marra Falcons Bar will be open for refreshments all day.