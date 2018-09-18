Fans’ excitement building ahead of Arctic Monkeys’ first Sheffield gig 

Excitement is building among fans ahead of Arctic Monkeys’ first Sheffield gig in years tonight.

The Steel City heroes begin their run of four shows at the Fly DSA Arena later as part of their tour to promote their latest album Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

These will be the band’s first gigs in their hometown for nearly five years since they were promoting their last album AM and fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement.

Sarah Carruthers‏ said: “Turned 48 today but cannot wait to celebrate at Sheffield tonight and dance like I’m 18 again. Please do my favourite – Fireside, Alex.”

Katie‏ Louise said she was “ridiculously excited” and added: “Got them on repeat all week. What's everyone's favourite track from any album? I think mine is 505!”

Clara Delle tweeted a picture of an information screen showing her train to Sheffield and simply described this as her “Dream day.”

Staff from the Objective Creative marketing agency tweeted: “Heading to Sheffield Arena to see the Arctic Monkeys tonight.

“We are lucky to have such a huge band come back to our wonderful city.”

Sam Plumb said: “Couldn’t be more grateful. Roll on the next couple of days.”

Sheffield Council tweeted: “We're very excited about the return of Arctic Monkeys to Sheffield, where it all began.”

The band, which features Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley, was formed in High Green in 2002.