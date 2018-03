Have your say

For many people, Meadowhall is their favourite place in Sheffield.

It’s hard to beat wandering around the fantastic stores in the sprawling shopping centre before grabbing a bite to eat.

So, if you love spending your weekends at one of the country’s best shopping centres then you may fancy spending a bit more time there.

There are more than 20 jobs available to apply for right now with some decent wages on offer as well.

