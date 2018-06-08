Fancy a new job? Build-a-Bear wants a bear builder at its Doncaster store

Have your say

Ever fancied a career making teddy bears?

Well, now's your chance!

For Doncaster's Build-a-Bear Workshop is looking for a bear builder - who will have the job of creating hundreds of stuffed lovable bears for young customers.

The Frenchgate Centre store is looking someone to fill the part-time role and a job advert reveals just what's needed to be a bear builder.

The notice says: "Bear Builder associates are fun, genuine, and team-oriented individuals."

The role will include assisting shoppers with choosing, stuffing, dressing, naming, and purchasing their new furry friends.

You can apply for the job online at www.buildabear.co.uk