Fancy a new job at this Yorkshire animal park?

It's one of Yorkshire's top visitor attractions - and now they're recruiting more staff.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster will begin 2018 by filling 70 vacancies.

If you're lucky enough to be qualified in zookeeping and animal care, there are two specialist ranger roles up for grabs within the park's animal department.

There are now 70 different species resident at the site, with a total head count of more than 400 creatures.

Further expansion plans are already in the pipeline at the attraction, which has a focus on conservation.

The park opened eight years ago on the site of a farm and riding school on the outskirts of Doncaster.

General roles being advertised include grounds maintenance, IT, retail, catering, cleaning, leisure services and visitor services.

To apply visit www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/about-us/vacancies