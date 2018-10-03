Fancy a job working as a zombie in Sheffield? Horror role could be for you!

Ever fancied wandering around as a zombie and getting paid for it?

Well, with Halloween fast approaching, there’s a job going in Sheffield that could be right up your street.

And that’s because a Sheffield events company is looking for ‘zombie scare actors’ – and you could earn up to £75 a day doing it.

Zombie Infection, which has a site at the Factory in Sheffield, is calling for ‘thrill seekers and horror fans’ to become zombies – with the job of scaring visitors.

The part-time role offers pay of £25 to £75 a day.

An advert for the job said: “We are holding open trials for scare actors in two of our most popular locations: Sheffield & Liverpool.

“The trial will consist of a tour of the building, a brief overview of duties required and participation in a two hour section of the scare event.

“You will be assigned an area with several of our experienced staff and required to ambush, engage and make physical contact with multiple customers across the entire site.

“Ideal zombie candidates will be conscientious of customer safety due to making full physical takedowns and have exceptional ad-lib abilities as thinking on your feet is a must in free roam events.”

Zombie Infection operates nationally across seven sites including the old Stanley Tools factory in Sheffield.

The advert adds: “You will be welcome to work at any of the available sites.

“If you are successful during the trial and a job is offered, you will be offered work on a monthly basis.

“The events are run on Saturdays and there is no minimum or maximum number of events you will be expected to work.

More details about the job are available at www.zombieinfection.co.uk