Fancy a job as a bus driver? First South Yorkshire want Sheffield drivers and trainees

If you think you’re the best driver out of your group of mates then First South Yorkshire may just have a job for you.

The company are looking for trainee and qualified bus drivers in Sheffield and the wages are fantastic.

Bus drivers wanted in Sheffield

First are wanting bus drivers with PCV licences, promising excellent rewards and all the training and support to help you ‘reach your full potential’.

Successful applicants can expect a starting salary of £10.22 per hour, rising to £11.23 after a year as well as 25 days holiday.

As well as the great wages, drivers will get free travel on all First buses as well as 3,000 offers on goods and services for you, your family and friends.

The job advert reads: “Friendly, helpful and reliable, you should always put safety first and the customer experience at the heart of all that you do.

“A good communicator who gets on well with people, you must also be patient, professional and calm under pressure with the ability to handle cash responsibly.

“Join us as a bus driver and every day will be different. You won't be stuck behind a desk or get bored of the same old 9-5 routine.”

For anyone looking for a new career, First are also looking trainee bus drivers in Sheffield.

Trainees will be paid £9.57 an hour, working 39 hours a week, and will give you a chance to get on the open roads in and around Sheffield.

As a trainee, you’re expected to work on your own initiative and ‘take ownership of your bus on its travels’.

The job advert reads: “As part of our friendly and professional depot team, you'll drive different routes, issue tickets and drop people off at their destinations on time.

“Enjoying lots of responsibility and variety, you'll receive all the training and support you need to develop your skills, achieve your full potential and get a PCV (Passenger Carrying Vehicle) licence.

“A friendly face who can work confidently on your own and handle cash responsibly, you must be passionate about providing the best service to our passengers.

“Aged 18 or above, you should also be helpful, reliable and a good communicator.”