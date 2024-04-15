Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family with three children fled a house fire in Sheffield over the weekend after a ‘faulty appliance’ sparked a blaze.

At least two fire engines from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to the house on Eastcroft View, Sheffield, at around 2.20pm on Sunday (April 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “On arrival one adult and three children, along with a dog, had already vacated the property.

“All were attended to on scene by our partner agencies and did not require any further hospital treatment.