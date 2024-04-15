Family with three children escape after fire breaks out in Sheffield home

At least two fire engines were scrambled to the cul-de-sac in Halfway, Sheffield.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:46 BST
A family with three children fled a house fire in Sheffield over the weekend after a ‘faulty appliance’ sparked a blaze.

At least two fire engines from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to the house on Eastcroft View, Sheffield, at around 2.20pm on Sunday (April 14).

A spokesperson said: “On arrival one adult and three children, along with a dog, had already vacated the property.

“All were attended to on scene by our partner agencies and did not require any further hospital treatment.

“The fire is believed to have been caused by a faulty appliance.”

