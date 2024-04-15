Family with three children escape after fire breaks out in Sheffield home
and live on Freeview channel 276
A family with three children fled a house fire in Sheffield over the weekend after a ‘faulty appliance’ sparked a blaze.
At least two fire engines from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to the house on Eastcroft View, Sheffield, at around 2.20pm on Sunday (April 14).
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered straight to your inbox.
A spokesperson said: “On arrival one adult and three children, along with a dog, had already vacated the property.
“All were attended to on scene by our partner agencies and did not require any further hospital treatment.
“The fire is believed to have been caused by a faulty appliance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.