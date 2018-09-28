Family welcomes barriers at scene where Sheffield pensioner was killed by police car going above speed limit 

The family of a pensioner - who was killed after being hit by a police car going above the speed limit - have welcomed new safety measures at the scene where he died.

Leslie Bingham, aged 73, was hit by a marked police vehicle while walking across a pedestrian crossing on Penistone Road as he made his way to Owlerton Greyhound Stadium in Sheffield to celebrate his granddaughter Katie's 21st birthday.

An inquest heard a police Vauxhall Antara SUV driven by PC Stephen Hazelhurst - which had no blue flashing lights or sirens on as it was not responding to an emergency - was travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone just prior to the collision.

A jury described the multiple pedestrian crossings at the scene as "very confusing" and coroner Christopher Dorries urged Sheffield Council to review how they are set up.

The authority has now vowed to introduce safety barriers at the scene – a move welcomed by Mr Bingham's daughter Angela Pilkington.

She said: “It is a good decision and could save lives.

“Barriers are the best option because just moving the crossing box would still have left that element of confusion.”

The crossing was condemned as an 'accident waiting to happen' by Matt Turner, former chair of Cycle Sheffield, in The Star as far back as 2015 – about two years before Mr Bingham's death in January last year.

The authority said at the time that layout met design requirements and additional safety measures were also installed then.

While Ms Pilkington is pleased new security measures are being installed, she added it should have happened a ‘long time ago.’

She said: “These features should have been in place when they first put the crossing in years ago.”

In a statement, the council expressed their sympathy to Mr Bingham's family and added: “Recent reviews show the crossings remain safe and can be followed by pedestrians when using the correct points of the junction.

“To increase safety further, we are proposing to install a pedestrian barrier at the corner of Penistone Road and Bradfield Road and this work will be carried out in the next 10 weeks.”

The crossing was installed as part of a major £5 million scheme to ease congestion and upgrade Penistone Road – said to be Sheffield’s second busiest street after the Parkway and used by 60, 000 motorists a day.

An inquest heard how Mr Bingham, a former metal worker of Malin Bridge, died of multiple injuries after being hit by the police vehicle.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct probed the incident and PC Hazelhurst was brought before a misconduct meeting.

He was found to have 'breached the standards of professional behaviour' and was given management advice and ordered to complete a bespoke driver training course.

The Crown Prosecution Service said criminal charges could not be brought due to lack of evidence.