Family's emotional plea after Barnsley FC FA Cup winner's medal and other treasured heirlooms stolen

A family has issued an emotional appeal for the return of an FA Cup winner's medal their ancestor won with Barnsley FC.

Philip Wright Bratley's medal, which he earned in 1912, was taken from his 81-year-old grandson Keith Moxon's home in the Moorgate area of Rotherham sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The FA Cup winner's medal which was stolen from Keith Moxon's home

Intruders also stole other treasured heirlooms, including Keith's late wife Pamela's engagement ring and wedding bands.

Keith's granddaughter Jessica Moxon said: "When he got home on Saturday, his home had been completely trashed.

"He was absolutely distraught when he realised what was missing. It's 60 years of marriage and more than 100 years of family history.

"He feels his life has been turned upside down, and it's taken a huge emotional toll on him.

"That medal and my grandmother's jewellery means the world to him, and it's disgusting that anyone could take such personal items.

"It would mean everything to him to get them back."

The medal is inscribed with Mr Bratley's name, while other items stolen from the home include a diamond and sapphire engagement ring, two gold wedding bands and Jessica's great-grandfather's gold pocket watch.

Mr Bratley earned his FA Cup winner's medal as part of the Tykes team that beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 in a cup final replay at Sheffield's Bramall Lane stadium in April 1912.

The Rawmarsh-born centre-back made more than 120 appearances for Barnsley, and also played for clubs including Liverpool, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

The father-of-two also worked as a coal miner, and served with the Coldstream Guards during the First World War.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 849 of March 17, 2018.