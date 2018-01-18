Family pay tribute to Sheffield police officer killed in Christmas Day crash

The family of a police officer who died in a Christmas Day crash has paid tribute to him today - describing him as an 'amazing husband, father and friend’.

Heartbroken relatives of PC Dave Fields issued a tribute to him this afternoon ahead of his funeral at Grenoside Crematorium at 3.50pm, which is expected to be attended by hundreds of mourners.

PC Fields, aged 45, died in a head-on collision with a silver Citroen C3 on the A57 near Coisley Hill and the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve, close to the Mosborough Parkway.

Lorraine Stephenson, 61, who was a passenger in the Citroen, also died after the collision.

A tribute released by PC Fields' family reads: "Dave was an amazing husband, father and friend who was loved by everyone who knew him.



"He really enjoyed his job and was proud to be a police officer. He was brave, funny and a well-respected member of his team, who he saw as close friends rather than just colleagues.



"He made us all proud every day and will be missed so much.

"I’m really grateful for the support and incredibly kind wishes we have received from everyone so far.



"He was an amazing man and will be in our thoughts each and every single day."



PC Fields’ Sergeant, Lee Beck, and his other colleagues, have also paid tribute to their 'best friend'.



Sgt Beck said: "Dave was a hardworking, dedicated officer who prided himself in being there for others. Nothing was ever too much trouble for Dave.

"His drive and determination in his policing role was second to none, his skills set was vast and his overall attitude and knowledge base was exemplary.



"Not only was Dave a fine officer but he was a friend - the best friend.



"His team were his family and he would always put himself second to make sure they were happy and upbeat. He would always have a laugh and a joke at a fellow colleagues mistakes. He would never let you live it down and would wind you up about it for months, but always in the best possible humour.



"His friendly banter made the office a brighter place to be. We would look forward to his terrible jokes and tenuous innuendos. He was funny because he wasn’t if that makes sense.



"Dave was a joy to be around. He made work fun and even at the toughest of times, he could make his colleagues smile. For this, we are forever grateful to him.

"Dave was a credit to our department and the force. We, in the Operational Support Unit, are honoured and privileged to have known and worked alongside such a fine officer. PC 3313 Fields has left a massive, unfillable hole in our department but he will always be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts."



Chief Constable Stephen Watson said: "PC Fields was an exceptional officer who loved his job and was respected as a dedicated, committed and enthusiastic police officer within South Yorkshire Police.



“He died in tragic circumstances, which are amplified by the fact that he leaves a wife and two young children.

"His colleagues, as are we all, are devastated by his death. We also think of the Stephenson family who have been affected and hold them in our thoughts at this difficult time.

"I anticipate that the funeral will be a solemn occasion but one which will proudly demonstrate the depth of feeling and high regard in which Dave was held.



"We are supporting his family and have put plans in place to create ways in which Dave will be remembered long after today."