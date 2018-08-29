Family pay heartbreaking tribute to Sheffield dad killed BASE jumping in Switzerland 

The family of a Sheffield man killed BASE jumping have paid a heartbreaking tribute to an ‘inspirational dad’.

Mark Hart, 38, was tragically killed performing an acrobatic dive off whilst in the Swiss Alps with his friends last Wednesday afternoon.

His step-sister, Gillian Goodyear, confirmed his death on Facebook and paid tribute to the loving dad-of-two.

She posted: “This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write on here, sadly my step-brother Mark Hart passed away yesterday in a tragic accident in Switzerland.

“He died doing what he loved but left behind his family that he loved more.

“We are setting up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the expenses to bring him home and to support Anna and the twins to get through this difficult time, we will all be so grateful for any donation how ever small.

“Life is too short, it wasn’t your time yet. Rest in peace.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money to bring Mark’s body back to the UK.

The page states: “It saddens me to say that Yesterday afternoon my Uncle Mark passed away in a freak accident whilst in Switzerland with his friends, leaving behind both of his 2 year old daughters and his fiancé Anna.

“He died doing the sport he loved the most but this time whilst base jumping from a hill in Geneva, it took a tragic turn for the worst although details of how or why it happened have yet to be confirmed.

“Unfortunately, he wasn’t covered for the way he died meaning it’s going to cost thousands to bring him back home.

“Money is never a issue when it comes to family, especially when it’s something as urgent as this but we are desperate to bring him home and for him to be at peace properly so any help at all, whether it’s a pound or a penny, will go such a long way and we will all be well and truly grateful for it.

“Not only will this money go towards getting him home but will also go towards supporting Anna and his children whilst they go through the worst of heart breaks.”

