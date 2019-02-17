Family of tragic Sheffield boy ‘blown away’ by response to funeral appeal

The family of a Sheffield boy who died aged just three have been ‘blown away’ by the response after appealing for help to give him the perfect send-off.

Kalel Pallett’s family lost their ‘beautiful little boy' on Wednesday, February 6, after he fell ill with a virus.

Kalel Pallett

He was mad about fire engines, so they issued an emotional plea for help to get a fire engine to lead the funeral procession from their home in Arbourthorne to the Sharrow church where the service will be held on Wednesday, February 27.

READ MORE: Sheffield mum issues heartbreaking funeral request after tragic death of ‘beautiful little boy’

Their plight touched people’s hearts and they were inundated with messages of support.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue (SYFR) has now arranged to meet Kalel’s family after numerous people got in touch to ask if it could help.

In a statement, it said: “We can confirm that we're now in contact with the boy's family and will be meeting with them early next week to see how we can help, in what is clearly a really tough time for all involved.

READ MORE: Two men seriously injured in Sheffield city centre, and third man stabbed in the hand

“Thank you to everyone who has helped bring it to our attention.”

Kalel’s grandfather Tarnall Hallam said he was confident the family would now get their wish, and he thanked everyone who had helped make it happen.

“I am so grateful for the response we have had over the weekend. People really do pull together when it matters the most,” he said.

READ MORE: Stolen car hits innocent member of the public during Sheffield police chase - and narrowly avoids 15ft drop

Kalel’s aunt Emma Douglas added: “As as family we are so incredibly grateful to SYFR, and to everyone who has commented, pleaded and joined us in our quest for a fire engine to lead the procession for my nephew. We're blown away by the support. Thank you so, so much!!!”

Making the heartbreaking appeal on Friday, Kalel’s mum, Chrissie Simpson-Greaves, had said: “I just want to give my baby the best. It’s the last thing we can physically do for him and we know sometimes things like this aren’t always possible, but we can at least try.”

Tarnall Hallam

I am so grateful for tbe amount of response we have had over the weekend. People really do pull together when it matters the most.

Hoping you could help. My 3yr old grandson passed away last wednesdsy from an unexpected virus. His funeral is 27th February in Sheffield. He loved fire engines and we are trying to get one top lead the hearse to the church for his send off. Obviously as he passed suddenly we have no finances in place. We have managed to get most of the funeral for Cheap or free. We just need this last piece of the jigsaw to make it a perfect departure. Please could you help us out.