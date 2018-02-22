Family of six-year-old girl pronounced dead at Sheffield Children's Hospital pay tribute to their 'beautiful' daughter

Have your say

The parents of a six-year-old girl who was pronounced dead at Sheffield Children's Hospital have paid tribute to their 'beautiful' daughter.

Daisy Dymyd, from Tuxford, Nottinghamshire, was found unresponsive after an incident at her home on Monday, February 19.

She was then flown by air ambulance to Sheffield Children's Hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead.

Her family have now released a statement through Nottinghamshire Police.

Daisy’s family said: “Our beautiful daughter was the centre of our world and we can’t believe she’s gone. She will be so missed by everyone that knew her.

"She was a such a happy little girl who lit up our lives and made the world brighter.”

The family has asked for privacy at this difficult time.

A spokeswoman from Nottinghamshire Police said: "We will be passing a file to the coroner. No arrests have been made."