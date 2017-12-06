Family of Sheffield woman Angela Simmonite make emotional request for her funeral

The family of Sheffield woman Angela Simmonite have requested only family and close friends attend her funeral.

Angela's body was found in a Sheffield river on Friday after the 57-year-old was reported missing from her Ecclesfield home six days earlier.

Police confirmed yesterday that the body they found in a brook close to the River Don, near Fife Street, was that of Angela's.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Tributes have continued to come in for Angela since news of her death was confirmed yesterday, with many describing her as a 'lovely lady'.

Angela's family said they are grateful for all of the supportive messages but have asked for privacy in regards to the funeral, which will be held later this month.

They have also requested that, while people may want to send flowers, they would prefer if they made any monetary donations to the mental health charity Mind.

Police said her family continue to be supported by specialist officers.