Family of Sheffield stabbing victim appeal one month after fatal attack

The devoted family of a 21-year-old Sheffield man stabbed to death in a city street has pleaded for anyone with any information to come forward.

The aunt of Kavan Brissett, spoke out a month since the amateur boxer was knifed in alleyway on Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, at around 6.45pm on Tuesday, August 14.

He was taken to the Northern General Hospital where he died on Saturday, August 18.

In a statement, Kavan’s aunt, Libby said: “”Four-weeks to the day our Kavan was taken from us, and we as a family, remain in shock and dismay.

“Our hearts will never heal, but getting justice for Kavan would make us sleep a little easier.

"Please, we would ask that anyone with any information come forward and allow us to give Kavan the dignity of justice.

"All information is of importance, no matter how small it may seem to you, it may help us solve this puzzle for our boy. Thank you.”

Det Chief Insp Jude Ashmore, who is leading the investigation, said there were people in the street just before the incident.

She said: “Our efforts to piece together Kavan’s movements prior to his death continue and we know that he was with members of his family about an hour before.

“It’s that hour gap that we need more information on so we can understand where he went and what he was doing which resulted in him being on Langsett Walk last Tuesday evening.

“There were a number of people in the street when Kavan was injured, many of who tried to help him and called for an ambulance. We’ve already spoken to most of these people but we believe there are still some who have not yet come forward. If you were there and saw what happened, please get in touch with us.

“So far, in addition to speaking to witnesses, we’ve carried out extensive house to house enquiries in the area, conducted a CCTV trawl, telephone work and gathered intelligence from the local community. This work will continue as the investigation progresses and reassurance patrols will also continue throughout the week.

“Kavan was a young man who had his whole life ahead of him. He enjoyed keeping fit and going to the gym and had recently completed a fitness qualification.

“His family have been left utterly devastated by his death and we are doing everything we can to support them and to get answers for them. When Kavan was taken to hospital, he remained critically ill for a number of days.

"His family were by his side every single day and were left heartbroken when the decision was made by the hospital to turn off his life-support machine.

“I’d ask anyone who has information and who hasn’t yet come forward to keep Kavan and his family at the forefront of your mind, we’re doing this to provide answers for them and to get justice.

Anyone with any information should call the dedicated incident room on 01709 443458 or via 101, quoting incident number 827 of 14 August 2018.

People can also Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.