Family of Sheffield dad who died two weeks after diagnosis welcome sepsis awareness scheme 

Relatives of a doting Sheffield dad – who died of sepsis just two weeks after he was diagnosed - say a raft of new measures to raise awareness about the killer condition will save lives in the city.

Popular Dan Hallam was struck down with the potentially fatal blood poisoning disease at Christmas last year and died just two weeks after being diagnosed aged 43.

Dan Hallam.

READ MORE: ‘Three men stabbed in Sheffield suburb’

Since the tragedy his family has made it their 'personal goal' to ensure information about spotting the signs and symptoms of sepsis is made clearly visible in every GP surgery in Sheffield.

Sheffield health chiefs have now vowed to ensure posters and other materials about the disease is visible inside all 81 GP surgeries in the city.

Dan's cousin mum-of-two Charissa Newsome, aged 41, of Wincobank, said: “This is fantastic news, by raising awareness I am sure this will undoubtedly save lives.

​READ MORE: Tributes paid to ‘lovely lad’ fatally stabbed outside Sheffeld cinema

“I feel quite emotional hearing this after what happened to Dan and the move is to be welcomed.”

In a statement, Sheffield's Clinical Commissioning Group said they have ordered extra “posters, leaflets and business cards” giving advice on spotting the signs of sepsis which the organisation's “team of practice nurses will be making sure these new resources are displayed in all practices across the city.”

In addition, all GP surgeries will be nominating a 'sepsis lead' to promote awareness.

Other work around sepsis in recent months has included developing new tools to diagnose sepsis in children aged under five, and providing in-depth training for GPs, other practice staff and care home workers.

Dr St John Livesy, clinical lead for NHS Sheffield CCG, said: “Sepsis awareness is high on our agenda. It’s really important that our staff know the signs and symptoms of sepsis and how the patient should be treated.

“Being able to identify this quickly means that patients with the illness can receive treatment as soon as possible, increasing their chance of survival.”

250,000 people develop sepsis a year in the UK, with 44,000 losing their lives to the illness.

The condition happens when the body tries to fight an infection and the immune system damages tissues and organs.

Relatives of Dan previously told how he thought he was coming down with the flu as he opened presents with his young daughter, Joy, on Christmas Day.

His condition worsened and by Boxing Day he was in hospital fighting for life after being diagnosed with the condition.

​READ MORE: Sheffield Centertainment murder inquiry: everything we know so far

The blood poisoning disease spread throughout his body and a medical team later had to amputate both his legs.

Just two weeks after being diagnosed the Beighton electrician - described as a 'million in one bloke' by relatives - was dead.

For more information about spotting the signs of sepsis visit https://sepsistrust.org/