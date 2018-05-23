Family of Manchester bombing victim from Sheffield pen heart wrenching poem

Have your say

The family of Kelly Brewster, the Sheffield woman killed in the Manchester bombing, have penned a heart wrenching poem on the anniversary of her death.

Kelly Brewster, aged 32, from Arbourthorne, was one of 22 people killed in the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22 last year.

She and her partner Ian Winslow had just put down a deposit on a house and were trying for a baby.

She attended the Ariana Grande concert that evening with her sister Claire Booth and 12-year-old nice Hollie, whom she heroically shielded from the full force of the blast.

Her family yesterday issued a moving statement in which they described Kelly as a 'firecracker' with a huge 'passion for life', and they thanked everyone for their support over the last year.

In a touching poem dedicated to her, they described how she as cruelly taken 'just when her life was brightest'.

But they say the years will never wipe out 'the memory of those happy days' which they shared with her.

THE POEM IN FULL

The years may wipe out many things,

But this they'll wipe out never,

The memory of those happy days,

When we were all together.

We think of her in silence,

Her name we oft recall,

But there's nothing left to answer,

But her picture on the wall.

Just when her life was brightest,

Just when her hopes were best,

God called her from among us,

To a home of eternal rest.

Love and miss you always

Mum, Dad, Ian, Claire, Adam, Demi, Hollie, Phoebe, Emma and Dale

xxxxx