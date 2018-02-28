Family of four from South Yorkshire named as victims of suspected arson attack in Northern Ireland

The family of four who died in a suspected arson attack in Northern Ireland have been identified by local media.

16-year-old Edward Gossett, his sister Diane Gossett (19), their mother Crystal Gossett and Diane's young daughter, who is thought to be under two, are all thought to have perished in the blaze, which ripped through a bungalow in County Fermanagh in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They moved to the remote village of Derrylin from the Republic of Ireland between 12 and 18 months ago, but are originally thought to come from Doncaster.

The four were identified by their landlord Tommy Fee, 57, speaking today to the Belfast Telegraph.

A man, aged 27, who was detained at the scene and transferred to hospital for treatment, was being questioned on suspicion of murder.

After the alarm was raised shortly after 7am on Tuesday morning (February 27), neighbours tried in vain to rescue the family from the burning building.

Police today confirmed they believed the fire to have been started deliberately, but that it would take some time to formally confirm the identities of those who died.