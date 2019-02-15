Family of dead Rotherham man plead for attackers to come forward 

Have your say

The family of a man who died after being attacked in the street are pleading for those responsible to turn themselves in.

The 39-year-old man – named today by police as John Methley – was found unconscious and critically injured in Midland Road, at the junction with Garden Street, in Bradgate, Rotherham.

The scene of the attack. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Cocaine drug-driver is jailed after he was spotted weaving across the road

He was taken to hospital but died six days after the attack, which happened on Monday, February 4, at 6.25pm.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a head injury.

In a statement, his family today urged the attackers to come forward.

READ MORE: Teenage Sheffield kickboxer Scott Marsden died after ‘tragic fluke’ blow to chest during fight, inquest hears

READ MORE: Teenage Sheffield kickboxer Scott Marsden died after ‘tragic fluke’ blow to chest during fight, inquest hears

They said: “The entire family are grieving for John and we’d ask that the people responsible for John’s death hand themselves into police.

“We want anyone with information about John’s death to please contact the police.”

His family has chosen not to release a picture of Mr Methley at this time.

Three men, aged 18, 19 and 37, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident remain on police bail.

Detectives investigating Mr Methley’s death remain keen to hear from anyone with information.

They would like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from around the time of the attack.

READ MORE: Coroner’s apology after photographs of Doncaster doorman’s death in Cambodia posted on the ‘dark web’

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 666 of 4 February 2019.

“You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”