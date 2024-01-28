Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family of seven, including a 21-year-old who lost his leg last year, are living in a council property deemed 'unstable and unadaptable'.

Josh Burrows, aged 21, was in a major accident last January, and now struggles at home where doorways are too narrow for a wheelchair and he has to remove his prosthetic to reach the bathroom.

Diane Burrows, Josh’s mum and a council tenant in Westfield for 24 years, said: "One day he is going to slip and smash his head open."

In his accident, on January 14, Josh was on a motorbike when a car going between 80-100mph collided with him.

The Burrows family is living in a council property deemed unstable, and unadaptable to Josh's disability.

He lost half his leg and broke his neck and femur, spending four months in hospital, and is still waiting for a second operation.

She added: "I am not sleeping, I'm so stressed. We are all on top of each other and no one has time to be alone. We are not coping at all."

Diane and her husband Nathan’s eight and 12-year-old sons both have ADHD, and their 16-year-old is autistic.

They have been bidding on more appropriate council properties since March, but the closest they have got is tenth in line, despite being awarded priority.

Councillor Douglas Johnson, chair of the council's Housing Committee, said: "We are aware of the rehousing needs of the Burrows family, which after a full housing assessment resulted in the family being awarded a priority to be rehoused on our housing register.

"This is because it was found that suitable adaptations could not be made to the property they were currently living in."

Sheffield Adaptations Team came to the home and deemed it unstable, unadaptable, and potentially dangerous due to how cramped the family is.

Coun Johnson added: "However, there is so much demand on the city’s social housing stock, which currently sees more than 1,000 Sheffield residents actively looking for a suitable home with a priority award.

"This can include families who are homeless and who also need an adapted property."

Josh’s bedroom in particular is "like a box room", and four of the boys are sleeping in one room.

Diane and Nathan have been partially withholding rent payments since October in protest of the issues.

Diane said: "They came for me the other day and said 'we haven't had a payment', and I said 'you aren't going to get one'."