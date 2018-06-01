Family fun day in memory of tragic Sheffield-trained boxer

Have your say

A family fun day, auction and sponsored walk will be held this weekend in memory of a Sheffield-trained boxer who died after winning a fight.

Sheffield Boxing Centre will hold the event at Hillsborough Arena on Sunday, June 3 from 11.30am until 4pm.

It will include a sponsored walk, entertainment, a bouncy castle and an auction.

A brass band will also perform and people can also give salsa a go during a taster session.

Scott, 31, died when he fell ill after winning an English title eliminator fight at The Dome in Doncaster in February.

Hundreds attended his funeral at Grenoside Crematorium to pay their respects on Wednesday.

His fellow SBC members donned Team Westgarth T-shirts as his brother Adam revealed Scott saved five lives by donating his organs

Brave Scott, of Penistone but originally from the North East, didn’t start boxing until the age of 24.