Family fun at celebration of international youth day in Sheffield

Young people danced, boxed and had lots of fun as International Youth Day was celebrated in Sheffield.

More than 300 people attended Sheffield Futures' annual youth day celebration event which was packed full for free activities and displays at Ice Sheffield, in Attercliffe.

GB Boxing coaches held a training session for young people to take part in, while information stalls were hosted by other organisations including Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Chilypep, Change Grow Live, Pet-Xi, Sheffield Alcohol Support Service, SAYiT, Sexual Health Sheffield and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Activities included face painting, football tennis, a graffiti workshop, bucking bronco and a dance display.

International Youth Day was launched by the United Nations in 2000 and is an annual awareness day to celebrate the contributions young people make to their community

Marketing and communications co-ordinator at Sheffield Futures, Natasha Bright, said: "This year’s theme for International Youth Day is ‘safe spaces for youth,’ something that Sheffield Futures is proud to provide across the city, with weekly youth clubs and our one-stop-shop for young people at Star House on Division Street."

Dominic Procter takes part in football tennis

The event was sponsored by SIV.

Madison Wild designs her own t-shirt

Tom Burandt and Josh Naylor at the event. Pictures: Andrew Roe

Ben Eyre designs his own t-shirt