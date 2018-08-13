Family fear for welfare of missing man from Sheffield

Police have appealed for help to find a missing man from Sheffield, as concern grows over his wellbeing.

David Parkinson was last seen at around midday today at his home on Sandstone Avenue, in Wincobank.

The 66-year-old is believed to have left shortly after in his car, a grey Ford Focus Zetec Climate, with the registration number DP52 OWL.

South Yorkshire Police said David's family, along with officers, are growing 'increasingly concerned for his welfare'.

David is white, 5ft 6ins and of medium build, with very short white/grey hair. He may be wearing a dark T-shirt and blue jeans and could also be wearing a black bracelet identifying his arthritis.

He is known to frequent the Bradfield area of the city while walking his dog, and there was a possible sighting of his car in the Baslow area of Derbyshire this afternoon at around 2.30pm.

Anyone who has seen David or his car, or has any information regarding his possible whereabouts is asked to call police urgently on 101, quoting incident number 579 of August 13 if speaking to South Yorkshire Police and incident number 496 of the same date for Derbyshire Police.