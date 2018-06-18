'Family emergency' sees Steps one short for Doncaster Keepmoat Stadium concert

Pop band Steps were forced to perform with a member missing in front of thousands of fans at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium last night.

Lee Latchford-Evans was forced to pull out of Sunday night's show due to what the rest of the band described on stage as 'a family emergency' but fans weren't left disappointed as the rest of the 90s group raced through a string of smash hits from their back catalogue.

Music lovers of all ages danced on the pitch to songs such as Tragedy, 5,6,7,8 and Better Best Forgotten as Claire, Lisa, Faye and H continued the show without Lee, who had earlier posted on Instagram that yesterday - Father's Day - would be the first one without his dad.

He wrote: "So today is Father’s Day, first one without my dad.

"I’d usually call him today, have a chat about life and more than likely end up talking about football.

"I know him and mum would go out for a meal and a few Peroni’s. Well today I’ll have a drink for you ( more than likely a Peroni shandy) I love you, miss you and still can’t believe you are not here.

"Wishing everyone a lovely Father’s Day, If you are lucky enough to share the day with your dad or your child/children just take a moment to tell them what they mean to you and create a wonderful memory."

The band were joined on the bill by 90s boy band Blue and 2016 X-Factor finalist Saara Aalto.

The show followed hot on the heels of Thursday's concert at the stadium featuring 80s stars A-ha, OMD and Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins.

* Full review of last night's show to follow