Families of a horror death crash in Sheffield which left four people dead have been ‘let down’ by the justice system, a road safety charity claimed today.

The charity Brake said the sentences doled out to three men in a stolen car which crashed into a people carrier in Darnall – killing two men, a woman and a child – were ‘not representative of the true nature of the crimes’ they committed.

Three men were jailed over a death crash in Sheffield

VIDEO: Footage shows injured man being brought out of Sheffield city centre McDonald’s following ‘machete attack’



Two brothers, Elliott and Declan Bower, were on the run from the police when they crashed at 79mph during a police chase.

CRIME: McDonald’s machete attack: Police in Sheffield detain man in less than two minutes after blade was spotted

At times during the police pursuit they reached speeds of 100mph as they overtook cars on the wrong side of the road in a bid to evade arrest for offences including attempted murder.

POLICE: Sheffield McDonald’s ‘machete’ attack: LIVE UPDATES

Their stolen Volkswagen Golf ploughed into VW Touran on Main Road, Darnall, last November and the force of the impact was so severe it forced the people carrier more than 30 metres down the road into three parked vehicles.

Adnan Ashraf, 35 and his 16-month-old son, Muhammed, died in the collision along with family friends Vlasta Dunova, 41 and Miroslav Duna, 50.

Three others in the people carrier were also seriously injured and there were initial fears that one of the victims – a three-year-old girl – would die, but she was released from hospital two months later.

Golf driver Elliott Bower, now 19, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, was jailed for 11 years and six months after pleading guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving, three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, 23, also of Harborough Avenue, was jailed for seven years and 10 months after admitting aggravated vehicle taking, death caused by an accident with aggravating factors, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Passenger Mason Cartledge, 18, of Severnside Place, Woodhouse, Sheffield, was also jailed for seven years and 10 months after admitting aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravating factors, as well as possession of cannabis

Mike Bristow, spokesman for Brake, said: “This is another shocking example of families being let down by our justice system.

“When you look at the sentences given in relation to the convictions, they are not representative of the true nature of the crimes these three have committed.

“Through our work supporting those who have lost loved ones in road crashes, we know all too well the sense of injustice they feel when those found guilty are given lenient sentences.

“As part of our Roads to Justice Campaign, we are working to encourage changes in legislation to demonstrate that those who chose to drive recklessly and dangerously are punished accordingly.”