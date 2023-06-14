News you can trust since 1887
Families in Sheffield stick together this summer

Almost all holidaymakers in Sheffield plan to getaway with at least three generations of their family this summer, a survey says.
By charlotte skinnerContributor
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:14 BST
96% of vacationers in Sheffield are now contemplating the idea of planning a getaway involving at least three generations of their family
96% of vacationers in Sheffield are now contemplating the idea of planning a getaway involving at least three generations of their family

Multigenerational holidays are a key trend for 2023, with people desperate to make up for lost time after Covid. According to a new survey, 96% of vacationers in Sheffield are now contemplating the idea of planning a getaway involving at least three generations of their family.

Grandparents are excited to celebrate milestone events with 33% with a fifth saying it is key they can indulge in luxury experiences.

It can be difficult to keep three generations happy, 52% want to explore and discover shared interests together.

For parents with children under one, the excitement of booking multigenerational holidays is just beginning with 95% saying they would consider booking one.

Having other members of the family about helps take the burden off new parents with 55% saying a multigenerational holiday is so important for them as they are more relaxed than when they are at home.

The research, commissioned Visit Dubai and based on a survey of a thousand British adults, suggests families are increasingly looking for opportunities to spend quality time together with 70% expressing a desire to creating lasting memories while on holiday.

One thing that the whole family can agree on, is that good weather is at the top of the agenda with parents saying this is the most important thing for them (60%) grandparents agree at 52%, and kids at 46%

TOP HOLIDAY PRIOTRITIES BY GENERATION

Parents:

Good value (61%)Good weather (60%)Plenty of activities for everyone (54%)A stress-free and relaxing experience (52%)Entertainment (50%)

Children:

Lots of kid’s activities (68%)Entertainment (65%)Good weather (46%)Plenty of activities for everyone (37%)Safety (25%)

Grandparents:

Good weather (52%)A stress-free and relaxing experience (49%)Good value (47%)Safety (37%)Entertainment (32%)

