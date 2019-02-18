Familiar faces at Sheffield Wednesday fan’s charity match

A kind-hearted Sheffield Wednesday fan has organised a charity football match – featuring a few familiar faces – to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support.

William Hunter, 16, of Whiston, Rotherham, is hoping to raise more thousands by hosting the game at non-league side Maltby Main FC’s Muglet Lane stadium on Friday.

Terry Curran, formerly of Sheffield Wednesday and United, will take charge of one of the teams.

Sheffield Wednesday legend Terry Curran will manage one side on the night, while former Rotherham United defender John Breckin will take charge of the other.

READ MORE: Tom Bell murder: Donations help make sure Doncaster boxer is ‘given the send-off he deserves’

The teams will be made up of William’s school friends and team-mates at AFC Dronfield.

William said: “I wanted to sort out a football game for my friends this half-term so I thought: ‘Why not try and do it for a good cause?’

“It was literally just going to be a game and that was it but I’ve had a great response."

Oakwood High School pupil William has also organised for former Wednesday physiotherapist Paul Smith to be there.

There will also be a raffle with prizes including pairs of Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United tickets, a signed match-worn shirt of Owls midfielder Marco Matias and signed boots of defenders Daniel Pudil and Morgan Fox.

READ MORE: This is how many crimes were committed in schools in Sheffield in the last two years

He also held a non-uniform day at his school on Thursday, which raised more than £1,000.

William, who is in Year 11, said: “One of my best friend’s dad has got cancer and they get a lot of support from MacMillan Cancer Support so I just wanted to help them."

READ MORE: Leading Sheffield councillor stands down

The match will take place at Maltby Main FC, Muglet Lane, on Friday, February 22.

Kick-off will be at 7pm and entry will cost £2 per person, with all proceeds going towards MacMillan.