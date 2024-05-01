Fallen tree causes Doncaster rail chaos as trains cancelled and replaced by buses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Buses will replace trains between Scunthorpe and Doncaster until the end of the day, National Rail has said.
The fallen tree is causing disruption to all Northern and TransPennine Express services with Northern services between Scunthorpe and Doncaster and TransPennine Express services between Cleethorpes and Sheffield impacted.
A National Rail spokesman said: “A tree blocking the railway between Scunthorpe and Doncaster means that services are currently unable to run between these stations.
“As a result, trains will be cancelled or revised.
“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”
Northern
Passengers for Doncaster are advised to travel from Thorne North.
Rail replacement transport is in operation between Scunthorpe and Doncaster in both directions, calling at all stations (operated by Solomon Travel).
Please note, journey times will be extended by approximately 45 minutes whilst travelling by road transport.
TransPennine Express
To assist you with your journey your ticket will be accepted on CrossCountry and Northern services between Doncaster and Sheffield.
Rail replacement road transport has been requested to operate between Scunthorpe and Doncaster in both directions.
Network Rail staff are on site investigating the problem.
Passengers are advised to check before travelling.
You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.