Fake South Yorkshire Police Facebook post goes viral

A fake Facebook post has gone viral with a spoof account appearing to show a South Yorkshire police officer using criminal suspect’s page to write a message.

The post features a photograph of a South Yorkshire officer claiming to be using a suspect’s phone to write on his Facebook page to inform him that he picked up his mobile which was lost during a police chase.

The post shows the police officer, named as PC Nixon, supposedly urging the suspect to call at Doncaster police station to collect his phone and seized car.

But South Yorkshire Police insists the post is fake.

SYP Corporate Communications said: “We have been made aware of this post circulating widely on Facebook that contains the image of one of our officers.

“The officer’s name is not PC Nixon as stated - there is no PC Nixon at SYP.

“We do not have ownership of the individual’s phone and car, as suggested by the Facebook post.

“We have reported this post and account to Facebook and we are keen to advise the public this appears to be a fake account and has used one of our officers’ images without our permission.

“We ask that the public do not share this any further.”