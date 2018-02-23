Fake fundraising page set up for 6-year-old pronounced dead at Sheffield Children's Hospital

Have your say

A fake fundraising page has been set up for a 6-year-old girl who was pronounced dead at Sheffield Children's Hospital, police have revealed.

Daisy Dymyd died earlier this week after being found unresponsive at her home in the village of Tuxford in Nottinghamshire.

She was flown by air ambulance to Sheffield Children's Hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead.

Nottinghamshire Police revealed this evening that a fake fundraising account has been set up allegedly raising money for Daisy's family.

However, officers say her family are not raising money and people should not donate.

They added the had started an investigation into the source of the page.

Daisy's family issued a statement yesterday paying tribute to their 'beautiful' daughter.

Daisy’s family said: “Our beautiful daughter was the centre of our world and we can’t believe she’s gone. She will be so missed by everyone that knew her.

"She was a such a happy little girl who lit up our lives and made the world brighter.”

The family has asked for privacy at this difficult time.