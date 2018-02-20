Failing Sheffield secondary school takes another step towards improvement, says Ofsted

A failing Sheffield secondary school is allowed to employ qualified teachers - but only in certain subject areas.

Chaucer School, in Parson Cross, was put in special measures in April 2016 after inspectors from Ofsted identified a catalogue of failings.

The school was ordered to improve the effectiveness of leadership and management, the quality of teaching, learning and assessment and behaviour and safety after it was deemed inadequate in all key inspection areas.

But during an interim visit last year, inspectors found the school was improving and taking 'effective action' towards the removal of special measures.

In August, Ofsted told headteacher Scott Burnside that the school may appoint newly qualified teachers in music, humanities, modern foreign languages, physical education and drama.

Following another monitoring visit to the school in January, Ofsted has written to Mr Burnside to tell him the school can employ newly qualified teachers in English and maths.

Inspector Debbie Redshaw wrote: "Having considered all the evidence I am of the opinion that at this time that leaders and managers are taking effective action towards the removal of special measures."

When the school was placed in special measures, Mr Burnside said he was committed to getting it to the highest status.

The school is an academy which is part of a group of schools led and supported by Tapton.

It left local authority control in September 2012.

