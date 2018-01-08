FA Cup fourth round draw: Ball numbers confirmed for Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United

Both Sheffield Wednesdand and Sheffield United will be included in the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup later today.

It was a weekend of shocks in the third round of the FA Cup as Nottingham Forest beat current holders Arsenal 4-2 at the City Ground.

Newport County provided the shock of the weekend though as they dumped Leeds United out of the historic competition with a famous 2-1 win.

Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will be joining the two clubs in the draw for the fourth round, although only the Blades are guarenteed of their spot there.

Nathan Thomas' first-half strike was enough to see off Ipswich Town at Portman Road but Sheffield Wednesday were held to a 0-0 draw away at Carlisle.

The two teams will now meet again in a replay at Hillsborough on Tuesday, January 16.

The results mean that both United and Wednesday will be included in this afternoon's fourth round draw and these are the balls to look out for.

1. Sheffield United

2. Watford

3. Birmingham

4. Liverpool

5. Brighton or Crystal Palace

6. Peterborough

7. Bournemouth or Wigan

8. Coventry

9. Newport

10. Huddersfield

11. Yeovil

12. Nottingham Forest

13. Notts County

14. MK Dons

15.Manchester United

16. West Brom

17. Rochdale

18. Tottenham

19. Middlesbrough

20. Fleetwood or Leicester

21. Hull

22. Cardiff or Mansfield

23. Manchester City

24. Shrewsbury or West Ham

25. Wolves or Swansea

26. Stevenage or Reading

27. Newcastle

28. Millwall

29. Southampton

30. Preston

31. Norwich or Chelsea

32. Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday

The draw will take place at 7.10pm on Monday just before the third-round tie between Brighton and Crystal Palace.

It will take place live on BBC Two and on BT Sport.