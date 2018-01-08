FA Cup fourth round draw: Ball numbers confirmed for Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United

Both Sheffield Wednesdand and Sheffield United will be included in the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup later today.
It was a weekend of shocks in the third round of the FA Cup as Nottingham Forest beat current holders Arsenal 4-2 at the City Ground.
Newport County provided the shock of the weekend though as they dumped Leeds United out of the historic competition with a famous 2-1 win.
Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will be joining the two clubs in the draw for the fourth round, although only the Blades are guarenteed of their spot there.
Nathan Thomas' first-half strike was enough to see off Ipswich Town at Portman Road but Sheffield Wednesday were held to a 0-0 draw away at Carlisle.
The two teams will now meet again in a replay at Hillsborough on Tuesday, January 16.
The results mean that both United and Wednesday will be included in this afternoon's fourth round draw and these are the balls to look out for.
1. Sheffield United
2. Watford
3. Birmingham
4. Liverpool
5. Brighton or Crystal Palace
6. Peterborough
7. Bournemouth or Wigan
8. Coventry
9. Newport
10. Huddersfield
11. Yeovil
12. Nottingham Forest
13. Notts County
14. MK Dons
15.Manchester United
16. West Brom
17. Rochdale
18. Tottenham
19. Middlesbrough
20. Fleetwood or Leicester
21. Hull
22. Cardiff or Mansfield
23. Manchester City
24. Shrewsbury or West Ham
25. Wolves or Swansea
26. Stevenage or Reading
27. Newcastle
28. Millwall
29. Southampton
30. Preston
31. Norwich or Chelsea
32. Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday
The draw will take place at 7.10pm on Monday just before the third-round tie between Brighton and Crystal Palace.
It will take place live on BBC Two and on BT Sport.